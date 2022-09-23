Mayport LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after buying an additional 4,276,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $100.24 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $175.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

