McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 379.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.17. 43,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.39.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

