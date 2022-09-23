McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $92.57. 102,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,450. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $92.68 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

