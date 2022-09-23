McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,877,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RTM traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,398. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $192.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.66.

