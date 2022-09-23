McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $15 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

IWN traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $132.54. 44,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,291. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

