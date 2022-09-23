McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,623,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,940,000 after purchasing an additional 98,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,492,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,146,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,813,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:KXI traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.81. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,879. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

