McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 124,795 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,795 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $103.19. 119,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,689. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $116.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

