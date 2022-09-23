McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Cowa LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 461,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,966. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

