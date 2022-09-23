Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.0610 on Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $56.26 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011000 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00623732 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00134509 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.47 or 0.01819531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,650,129 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.com/#.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

