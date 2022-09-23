MesChain Price Down 19.2% This Week (MES)

MesChain (MES) traded down 37% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, MesChain has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. MesChain has a market capitalization of $86,972.26 and $2,604.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004435 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011034 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
MesChain Profile
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io.
Buying and Selling MesChain
