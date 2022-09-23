Meter Governance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $67.27 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00021219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001487 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,543,877 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

