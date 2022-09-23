Meyer Handelman Co. Has $5.48 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.61. 52,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,014. The firm has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

