Meyer Handelman Co. Has $59.09 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 2.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $59,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5 %

KMB stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,551. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

