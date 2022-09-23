Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 753.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after buying an additional 742,570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,013,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,318.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 295,033 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 123,806 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 123,806 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,182,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,875,471.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

ALV stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,028. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

