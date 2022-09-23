Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Duke Energy Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE DUK traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $103.25. 40,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
See Also
