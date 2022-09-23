Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 14,928 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Trading Down 9.5 %

NYSE SLB traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. 685,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,468,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

