Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 200 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.12% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 391,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,900,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,175,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.46%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

