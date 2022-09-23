Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.17. 126,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.