Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 4,466 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $82,501,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 60,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,766. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.80.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.