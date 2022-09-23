Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 500 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $21,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.57. 29,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,555. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average of $125.13.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

