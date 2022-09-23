Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 624 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Newmont by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 349,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,681. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

