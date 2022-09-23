Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 800 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. 83,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,251. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

