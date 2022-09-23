Midas (MIDAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $743,548.00

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Midas coin can now be bought for $30.78 or 0.00161900 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Midas has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $80.24 million and approximately $743,548.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

