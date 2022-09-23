Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.26. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 18,000 shares changing hands.

Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

