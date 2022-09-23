Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Stock Position Lifted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.65% of Miller Industries worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Miller Industries by 21.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 317,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Miller Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Miller Industries by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $248.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.93. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $37.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

