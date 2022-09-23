Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Shares Up 1%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Minerva Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Minerva Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

Minerva Company Profile

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

