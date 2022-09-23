Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

NYSE FDX opened at $151.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.44. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.34 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

