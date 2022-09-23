Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

