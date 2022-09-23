Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Reaches $2.31 Million

Monolith (TKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $4,944.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

