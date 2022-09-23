Moonriver Reaches Market Capitalization of $112.23 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $112.23 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $10.71 or 0.00055882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,479,302 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

