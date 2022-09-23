Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.13. The company had a trading volume of 177,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.74. The firm has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

