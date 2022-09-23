Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 513 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 8.6 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. 1,198,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,437,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

