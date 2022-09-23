Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) CEO Sells $466,284.00 in Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $466,284.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 67,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,509. The firm has a market cap of $271.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Further Reading
