Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) CEO Sells $466,284.00 in Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $466,284.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 67,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,509. The firm has a market cap of $271.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Motorcar Parts of America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.8% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,204,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 140,795 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 101,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, 325 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.0% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,032,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 206,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.