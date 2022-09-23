MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.95

Shares of MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 31407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

MTN Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

