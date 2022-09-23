MultiVAC Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (MTV)

MultiVAC (MTV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, MultiVAC has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. MultiVAC has a market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $974,883.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MultiVAC is https://reddit.com/r/MultiVAC_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac.

MultiVAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes.The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases.”

