MurAll (PAINT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41,785.00

MurAll (PAINT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $871,094.00 and $41,785.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art and its Facebook page is accessible here. MurAll’s official website is murall.art/home.

Buying and Selling MurAll

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.