NAOS Finance Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $110,990.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s launch date was April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 216,970,382 coins. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.