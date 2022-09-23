National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.58

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.58 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 34438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTIOF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.11.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

About National Bank of Canada

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

