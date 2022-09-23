National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.58

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.58 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 34438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTIOF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.11.
National Bank of Canada Trading Down 3.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13.
National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.