Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $11.42

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.42, but opened at $10.79. Navigator shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Navigator Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $842.03 million, a PE ratio of 529.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

