Nebulas (NAS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.40 Million

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Nebulas has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $1.24 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,445,658 coins and its circulating supply is 62,933,855 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.