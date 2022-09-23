NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.22.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.79. 29,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

