NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Shares Up 1%

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.60. 3,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 964,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.30 million, a PE ratio of 92.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 400.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 230,319 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 109,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,499 shares during the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.