Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,294,000 after buying an additional 500,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.