Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 235 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.2% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after buying an additional 764,512 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $150.10. 62,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,370. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.