Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after buying an additional 689,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after buying an additional 647,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after buying an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,071,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 172,275 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,782,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

