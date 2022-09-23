Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $603,000 in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000.
Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance
Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,923 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81.
