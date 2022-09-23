Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,602 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. 66,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

