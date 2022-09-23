Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,846 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at about $37,252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3,353.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 818,819 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2,373.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 209,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 201,488 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,037.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 128,616 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.84. 2,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,282. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a PE ratio of 244.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

