Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.76. 148,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,590. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.06 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.64.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

