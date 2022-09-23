Newfound Research LLC Decreases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in AMETEK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AME traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $113.06. 16,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.